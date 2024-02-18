Kurdish diaspora meeting held in Canada

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – With the participation of Shifa Barzani, General Supervisor of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, political activists, and several Canadian parliamentarians in Edmonton, Canada, the Kurdish diaspora meeting was held.

The meeting was also attended by Canadian Members of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif, Tom Kmiec, and Rahim Rashidi, who represent the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation in the United States and Canada. They discussed and conveyed gratitude for the contributions of the Kurdistan Diaspora.

The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation General Supervisor delivered a speech at the meeting, extending greetings from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani to the attendees. He underscored the conditions in Kurdistan and their collaborative initiatives internationally as well as addressed the prevailing circumstances in the area and stressed the significance of Kurds broadening their endeavors beyond party affiliations.

At the meeting Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan, together with their diverse communities, expressed their perspectives. The high level of participation of women and youth was a key topic of discussion at the meeting.

Furthermore, the Kurds at the meeting emphasized the necessity of holding a non-partisan meeting imbued with the essence of Kurdistan for the first time and advocated for its continuous improvement.