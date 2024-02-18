Politics

Kurdish diaspora meeting held in Canada

The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation General Supervisor delivered a speech at the meeting, extending greetings from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani to the attendees.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Kurdish Diaspora Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation Shifa Barzani Rahim Rashidi

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – With the participation of Shifa Barzani, General Supervisor of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, political activists, and several Canadian parliamentarians in Edmonton, Canada, the Kurdish diaspora meeting was held.

The meeting was also attended by Canadian Members of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif, Tom Kmiec, and Rahim Rashidi, who represent the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation in the United States and Canada. They discussed and conveyed gratitude for the contributions of the Kurdistan Diaspora.

The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation General Supervisor delivered a speech at the meeting, extending greetings from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani to the attendees. He underscored the conditions in Kurdistan and their collaborative initiatives internationally as well as addressed the prevailing circumstances in the area and stressed the significance of Kurds broadening their endeavors beyond party affiliations.

At the meeting Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan, together with their diverse communities, expressed their perspectives. The high level of participation of women and youth was a key topic of discussion at the meeting.

Furthermore, the Kurds at the meeting emphasized the necessity of holding a non-partisan meeting imbued with the essence of Kurdistan for the first time and advocated for its continuous improvement.

The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
The meeting of the Kurdish diaspora, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive