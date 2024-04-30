U.S. Navy Ship and Army Vessels Forge Ahead with Gaza Aid Efforts Despite Challenges

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a determined push to alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the Gaza Strip, a U.S. Navy ship, accompanied by several Army vessels, is spearheading an ambitious aid operation offshore.

This initiative, aimed at constructing a floating platform for aid delivery, comes with an estimated price tag of $320 million, as revealed by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press depict the USNS Roy P. Benavidez and other military vessels stationed approximately 11 kilometers from the Gaza port, where construction is underway for the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) system.

The US military, in collaboration with Israeli counterparts, is meticulously crafting this vital infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian assistance.

According to a US military official, the Benavidez has commenced construction, ensuring the safety of personnel involved. The forthcoming phase involves the construction of a causeway, anchoring it securely to the shore to enable seamless aid delivery operations.

In a statement released via social platform X, the US military's Central Command affirmed the pier's role in facilitating aid distribution to Gaza's populace.

The goal, shared by US and Israeli officials, is to have the floating pier operational by early May, bolstering efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Under the meticulously devised plan, aid shipments will be dispatched from Cyprus to the floating platform, then transferred onto trucks destined for Gaza.

The logistical intricacies of this operation have been meticulously honed through joint exercises conducted by American and Israeli engineering units.

The port's strategic location, southwest of Gaza City, holds promise for expediting aid delivery to the war-torn region. However, the path to humanitarian relief is not without its challenges.

Recent mortar attacks targeting the port site underscore the volatile environment in which these operations are being conducted.

Despite these hurdles, stakeholders remain resolute in their commitment to ameliorating the suffering of Gaza's population.

With the temporary pier poised to bolster aid distribution, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a reprieve from the ongoing crisis.