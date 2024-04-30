Kurdistan Region, Iraq face urgent climate crisis, warns expert amid rising concerns

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah, a university professor and climate expert, issued a stark warning about Iraq's escalating climate crisis, stressing that the nation is grappling with the brunt of adverse weather patterns.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Dr. Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for concerted action to mitigate the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Since 1991, Dr. Abdullah highlighted, global climate patterns have undergone significant transformations, primarily attributed to human-induced activities. The pace of these changes, he lamented, has been alarmingly rapid, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of nations worldwide.

Drawing attention to the complex interplay of positive and negative aspects of climate change, Dr. Abdullah underscored Iraq's profound susceptibility to its adverse effects.

Contrary to prevailing assessments ranking Iraq as the fifth most affected country by climate change and desertification, Dr. Abdullah contends that Iraq's predicament surpasses that of many other nations, warranting urgent attention.

Central to Iraq's climate woes, Dr. Abdullah identified rampant misuse of land by farmers, characterized by excessive water usage.

The proliferation of salt accumulation in Iraq's plains, extending from Baquba to southern regions, stands as a poignant testament to the perils of desertification, impeding agricultural productivity.

Even in the Kurdistan Region, agricultural landscapes are marred by the dependence on chemical fertilizers, accentuating the region's vulnerability to environmental degradation.

Addressing the imperative for collective action, Dr. Abdullah emphasized the pivotal role of governments and ministries in spearheading initiatives to safeguard water resources and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Embracing innovative approaches like smart farming, he stressed, is integral to navigating the intricate nexus between climate change and agricultural sustainability.

As Iraq stands at the precipice of a burgeoning climate crisis, Dr. Abdullah's impassioned plea serves as a clarion call for proactive measures to avert ecological catastrophe.

With the stakes higher than ever, the imperative for collaborative efforts to mitigate climate risks looms large on the national agenda.