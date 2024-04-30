PM Barzani, UK envoy to Iraq discuss parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections with UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Charles Hitchen, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, both sides agreed that issues and obstacles in the way of parliamentary elections must be resolved as well as the participation of all parties in the election process.

Keeping the rights of all communities in the Kurdistan Region in mind, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his support for holding free and fair elections, which are credible and held under the supervision and support of the international community.

Other topics discussed included providing the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people, sending salaries and financial entitlements, and supporting and cooperating with the Peshmerga.

Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections are held every four years to elect the 111 members. The election was first held in 1992 and the most recent election was held in 2018.

On March 28, Jumana al-Ghalai, the spokesperson of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed that 3,789,360 people are eligible to vote in the Kurdistan Region and that 2,783,552 have renewed their voter registration cards, which is more than one million voters, 26% of the total number of voters.