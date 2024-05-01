Politics

Happy Labor Day to Kurdistani workers: PM Barzani

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday commemorated Labor Day in a post on X.

“Happy Labor Day to Kurdistani workers. Thank you for your hard work, support and resilience,” Prime Minister Barzani said in the post.

Kurdistan Region Parliament in March 2023, passed the labor bill that protects the rights of workers in the Kurdistan Region in general, and the rights of women workers specifically, by eliminating all forms of forced and child labor practices.

May 1 marks Labor Day, also referred to as International Workers' Day, an annual holiday that sheds light on the rights of workers and the challenges they face.

