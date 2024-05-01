 There has been significant improvement in situation of workers in Kurdistan Region, says KRG official

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dindar Zebari, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator of International Advocacy, on Wednesday announced in a statement that there has been a significant improvement in the situation of workers and protection of their rights in the KRG's human rights plan, with many international recommendations being implemented. In 2022, 42.9% of workers' conditions had improved, and in 2023, 14.3% had been enhanced.

Zebari also stated that the Labor bill has passed all the stages in the parliament and has been sent to the Kurdistan Region presidency for approval.

“In the ninth cabinet of the KRG, there are 18 active committees and the number of projects provided increased from 165,000 to 38,500, and the number of workers offered increased from 17,000 to 138,000. Pension and Security Fund income has increased from 74 billion dinars to 194 billion dinars within three years, resulting in an increase of 160 to 4,189 retirees,” he said.

KRG Coordinator of International Advocacy revealed that 777 workers' problems had been resolved through trade unions to protect their rights and resolve their concerns.

Regarding the efforts to reduce unemployment, the official noted that from 2019 to 2022, the Investment Board 405 licensed 399 domestic investments, 3 foreign investments, 3 partnerships, and the Board of Labor provided more than 75,000 jobs. In 2023 alone, 145 investment licenses were issued for 145 projects in different sectors. The Board has created 8,500 jobs, and the KRG has set a condition that 75 percent of the workers in investment projects must be local.