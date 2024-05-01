Wall collapse incident kills woman in Erbil’s Korre sub-district

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An old cemetery wall collapsed on Wednesday in Korre sub-district of Erbil province, causing four women to be injured, one of whom died after being taken to the hospital, Kurdistan24 reported.

Several citizens were walking next to the wall when it suddenly collapsed on them while others were recording, according to a video shared with Kurdistan24.

An Erbil-based reporter for Kurdistan24 on Tuesday reported that the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region had previously forecast heavy rain to sweep across the Kurdistan Region.

Post-rain floods are a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, caused in large part by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly maintained urban rainwater management, and sewage systems.