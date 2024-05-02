KRG PM Barzani meets Federal Electricity Minister to enhance sector cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region hosted Federal Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadel on Thursday to discuss pivotal matters concerning the electricity sector's operations, projects, and reforms.

The meeting underscored the imperative of sustained coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to elevate the region's electricity situation.

In light of a recent terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the detrimental impact such assaults have on the Kurdistan Region's energy and economic infrastructure, asserting the necessity to halt and prevent such attacks promptly.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister reiterated the Kurdistan Region's willingness to engage in necessary collaboration and coordination with the federal government to bolster energy infrastructure.

However, PM Barzani emphasized that such efforts must be conducted exclusively through the official channels of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Minister Ziad Ali Fadel commended the harmonious coordination and positive relations between the federal and regional ministries, highlighting their shared commitment to providing optimal services to citizens—a mutual objective pursued by both entities.