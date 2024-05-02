KRG, Iraqi Electricity Ministers address electricity coordination, security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a joint press conference, the ministers of electricity from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government convened to discuss critical issues pertaining to electricity coordination and the recent drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field, underscoring the importance of collaboration in stabilizing the electricity situation.

KRG Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammad Salih Khalil, conveyed the Iraqi government's condolences for the terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field during the press briefing.

Federal Minister of Electricity of the Iraqi Government, Ziad Ali Fadel, emphasized the significance of constructive coordination between the two ministries to enhance and fortify the electricity infrastructure.

He highlighted ongoing discussions regarding various projects and the assignment of departments to ensure high coordination, enabling swift decision-making to address crises promptly.

Anticipating increased coordination in subsequent stages, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity reiterated their commitment to serving the electricity needs of both regions and their citizens.

Updating on the Khor Mor gas field, the KRG Minister of Electricity revealed that operations had resumed two days prior, with 420 million cubic feet out of the total 520 million cubic feet already back online.

Ramik Ramazan, the governor of Chamchamal district, told Kurdistan24 on Friday that a drone at around 6:45 pm struck the Khor Mor gas field.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday in a post on X condemned the Khor Mor gas field attack and sent his condolences to the four civilians killed.

“I strongly condemn tonight’s terror attack on Khor Mor. My thoughts and condolences are with the four civilians killed, and I wish the wounded a swift recovery. I have instructed the Ministry of Health to provide all necessary support,” Prime Minister Barzani said.

Peshawa Hawramani, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson, on Friday in a statement condemned the Khor Mor gas field attack and called it “a terrorist act.”

“Good efforts have been made in the past to improve the energy sector and economic infrastructure in Iraq, especially in the Kurdistan Region, and while steps are being taken to resolve the disputed, evil and destructive hands once again targeted the Khor Mor gas field in a terrorist act,” the spokesperson said.

Following the assault, the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed that gas supplies to power plants had been halted due to the drone attack on the Khor Mor field. This disruption has resulted in a reduction of approximately 2,500 megawatts of electricity.

Established in 2007 in the Qadir Karam sub-district, the Khor Mor field, operated by Dana Gas, plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to power plants in Chamchamal and Erbil, providing 67% of the region's electricity needs. The attack has underscored the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the urgent need for enhanced security measures to safeguard energy resources in the Kurdistan Region.