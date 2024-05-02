Kirkuk ‘s Hawar Theater Group triumphs at Carthage International Festival in Tunisia with "Salma"

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a testament to the power of storytelling and artistic expression, Hawar Theater Group from Kirkuk captivated audiences and clinched the prestigious best jury award at the 6th International Festival of Carthage in Tunisia with their compelling monodrama, "Salma."

Read More: Kurdish theater group participates in Carthage International Monodrama Festival

Nejad Najm, the director of the acclaimed monodrama, expressed jubilation over the group's latest triumph, underscoring their ongoing streak of accolades and triumphs.

"Hawar Theater Group continues to garner recognition and success," Najm remarked, "and this time, at the esteemed International Festival of Carthage in Tunisia, we are honored to have clinched the best jury award. I extend my congratulations to the entire staff of Salma for their dedication and artistry."

Najm elaborated on the thematic depth of "Salma," highlighting its exploration of poignant historical narratives intertwined with contemporary realities.

"The monodrama has captivated audiences across 15 countries worldwide," Najm revealed, "serving as a collaborative effort between Kurdistan and France. Its narrative delves into the tragedy of Halabja, the genocide, the Anfal tragedy, and the mass migration of Kurds, shedding light on profound human experiences and collective memory."

Crafted by the talented pen of Dilshad Mustafa and brought to life under Nejad Najm's visionary direction, "Salma" stands as a poignant testament to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Kurdish people.

Through its evocative portrayal of historical injustices and human perseverance, the play transcends borders, resonating with audiences across cultures and continents.

As Hawar Theater Group continues to garner acclaim on the international stage, their success serves as a beacon of inspiration for artists and storytellers worldwide, reaffirming the transformative power of theater to illuminate, provoke thought, and unite communities in shared reflection.