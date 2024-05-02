Iraq eyes Olympic qualification in Asian under-23 championship third-place playoff

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The stakes are high as Iraq prepares to take on Indonesia in the third-place qualifier of the Asian Under-23 Championship, with an Olympic berth on the line.

The Iraqi Olympic team is determined to secure victory in this crucial match and earn a spot at the Paris Olympics, aiming to put behind their disappointment of failing to reach the final of the Asian Under-23 Cup.

Despite facing a formidable opponent in Indonesia, Iraq remains focused on the task at hand.

Razi Sheneshel's side understands the importance of this encounter and the significance of Olympic qualification. However, they are well aware of the challenge posed by Indonesia, who have impressed throughout the tournament.

With their eyes set on Olympic glory, Iraq is determined to overcome Indonesia and secure their ticket to Paris. However, they must be prepared for any outcome, as a loss would see them facing fourth-placed Guinea in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations playoffs for another chance at Olympic qualification.

While anticipation builds for the showdown between Iraq and Indonesia, fans await with bated breath to see if the Iraqi Olympic team can rise to the occasion and realize their dreams of competing on the world stage in Paris.