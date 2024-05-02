Erbil traffic office introduces digital license renewal system

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant stride towards enhancing citizen services, the Erbil Traffic Police Directorate has embraced digitalization, streamlining the process for citizens to renew their driving licenses in under an hour.

Khalid Kamal, a long-time driver, lauded the transition to digital services, highlighting the substantial improvement in efficiency.

"I've held a driver's license since 2008, and our tasks were once arduous," Kamal remarked. "However, this year, our procedures have become remarkably convenient, thanks to the digitization of services."

Under the auspices of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, there is a concerted effort to modernize service delivery mechanisms and embrace cutting-edge technologies to cater to citizens' needs promptly and efficiently.

The digitalization of government affairs not only enhances service quality but also alleviates the bureaucratic burden on administrative offices.

Faryad Fazel, the head of audit at Erbil's traffic license department, underscored the expedited process facilitated by the electronic system, noting the marked increase in efficiency for citizens.

"The implementation of the electronic system has significantly accelerated citizens' transactions," Fazel affirmed, emphasizing the Directorate's commitment to prioritizing citizen convenience through technological innovation.

Reducing administrative red tape and digitizing governmental operations stand as core objectives of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, aimed at expediting citizen transactions and optimizing service delivery.

While Erbil Traffic Directorate continues to leverage digital solutions, citizens can expect further enhancements in the efficiency and accessibility of administrative processes, ushering in a new era of streamlined public services in the region.