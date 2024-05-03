Erbil Civil Defense issues guidelines amid forecasted heavy rains, T-storms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As heavy rain and thunderstorms loom over the Kurdistan Region, the Erbil Civil Defense Directorate has taken to Facebook to issue crucial warnings and instructions aimed at safeguarding residents.

In a statement posted on social media, the Civil Defense Directorate emphasized the importance of seeking shelter promptly, especially during thunderstorms, to mitigate risks posed by inclement weather.

Key instructions outlined by the Erbil Civil Defense include:

1. Seek Lightning-Insulated Buildings: Identifying buildings equipped with lightning insulation as the safest shelters during storms.

2. Utilize Vehicles as Shelter: Considering cars as viable shelters due to their ability to discharge electricity through metal components.

3. Avoid Vulnerable Structures: Steering clear of shelters such as bus stops, bridges, and similar structures susceptible to lightning strikes.

4. Stay Vigilant Pre- and Post-Storm: Remaining cautious of thunderstorm activity before and after its onset.

5. Take Protective Measures if Shelter Unavailable: Advising individuals unable to find shelter to sit or lie down to minimize exposure.

6. Avoid Open Spaces: Steering clear of open spaces, particularly high mountainous areas, buildings, or expansive squares.

7. Keep Distance from Towers and Trees: Cautioning against proximity to towers, elevated locations, and wet trees, which pose heightened risks during thunderstorms.

These guidelines aim to ensure the safety and well-being of residents amidst the anticipated heavy rains and thunderstorms, urging proactive measures to mitigate potential dangers associated with adverse weather conditions.