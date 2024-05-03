Erbil flood successfully contained, preventing losses, damage

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In a commendable display of preparedness and proactive measures, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, managed to contain a potentially disastrous flood, averting significant losses and damages.

The heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning struck Erbil from Thursday evening, persisting until the following morning.

Despite the uneven weather conditions leading to flooding in some areas, prompt action by the mayor of Erbil Central District Nabaz Abdulhamid and specialized prevention and relief teams preempted accidents, casualties, and extensive damage.

Mayor Abdulhamid told Kurdistan24 that approximately 50 houses experienced water ingress, but thanks to anticipatory measures, heavy damage was mitigated.

The swift response underscores the region's commitment to disaster preparedness and prevention, particularly in light of the devastating flood in December 2021, which claimed 11 lives and inflicted substantial financial losses on Erbil residents.

In line with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's directive, relevant authorities were tasked with implementing comprehensive measures to forestall future floods and their adverse impacts.

These measures included the construction of new waterways, river organization, and the removal of obstacles impeding water flow—an integral part of the infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the 9th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The successful containment of the recent flood attests to the efficacy of these proactive strategies and serves as a testament to the region's resilience in the face of natural challenges.