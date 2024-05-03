Heavy rain, T-storms forecasted across Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology has issued a weather advisory warning of imminent heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon, Friday, May 3, 2024.

According to the forecast, cloudy skies and rainy conditions are expected, with varying intensities of rainfall, including moderate and heavy downpours, anticipated in different parts of the Kurdistan Region.

The impact is forecasted to be particularly strong in the afternoon and evening, with Sulaimani, Halabja, and Garmian provinces likely to experience sustained rainfall.

Additionally, mountainous areas in Erbil, Soran, and Duhok provinces are expected to witness increased precipitation.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, 2024, the weather forecast indicates a continuation of cloudy skies and rainy conditions, with heavy rain and thunderstorms persisting in most areas. However, the intensity of the weather is anticipated to slightly diminish by nighttime.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, stay informed about weather updates, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety amidst the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 21°C (70°F)

- Sulaimani: 20°C (68°F)

- Duhok: 21°C (70°F)

- Zakho: 22°C (71.6°F)

- Halabja: 20°C (68°F)

- Kirkuk: 25°C (77°F)

- Soran: 19°C (66°F)

- Haji Omeran: 13°C (55.4°F)

- Garmian: 26°C (78.8°F)