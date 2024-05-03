Rainstorm flooding kills four hikers in Sulaimani province

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Four hikers of the Sagrma Mountaineering Organization died in flash floods in the valley of Masuran near the Zard mountain in Qaradagh district of Sulaimani province, Sheikh Alan, a member of the organization, told Kurdistan24 on Friday.

Rescue teams found the bodies of the four hikers and sent them for forensic medical examination.

Aram Ali, spokesperson for the Sulaimani Civil Defense, also confirmed that four bodies were found in the Qaradagh district.

According to the spokesperson, the group consisted of 12 individuals, four of whom drowned and whose bodies have been located, and the remaining five are in good health.

Meanwhile, Rauf Kamal, the governor of Qaradagh district, announced that flash flooding drowned several hikers who had come to Awaspi village in Sewsenan sub-district from Sulaimani.

The governor of Karadag said that the group was affected by a strong rainstorm and came to the region without notifying the relevant authorities.