Torrential rainstorm hits Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dilan Rashad, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, announced on Friday that a torrential rainstorm would hit the Kurdistan Region from 1:00 am until 10:00 am.

The rainstorm mainly affected Erbil city, Koya district, Raparin independent administration, and Dukan district.

Earlier, the director of Iraq's meteorological office, Amer al-Jabri, told Kurdistan24, that the thunderstorm wave that has swept the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, comes from the Red Sea.

Al-Jabri said the effects of this wave will continue in the Kurdistan Region and the central regions of Iraq today.

He also revealed that the temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius in most parts of the Kurdistan Region, 32 degrees Celsius in central Iraq, and 33 and 34 degrees Celsius in the south.

Post-rain floods are a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, caused in large part by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly maintained urban rainwater management, and sewage systems.