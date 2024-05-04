Tanker overturns in Sheikhan district, driver killed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A tanker overturned in Sheikhan district, prompting an investigation into the incident by the General Directorate of Traffic of Duhok province.

According to Azad Taha, spokesperson of the General Directorate of Traffic in Duhok, the incident occurred on the Roviya-Bardarash road in the afternoon. The driver, identified as Mustafa Tahsin, 19, a resident of Kalakchi district in Sheikhan, was killed as the result of the accident.

Taha confirmed that no other individuals were injured in the incident.

The tanker, carrying crude oil, veered off the road, leading to its overturning. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.