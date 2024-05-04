Security

Tanker overturns in Sheikhan district, driver killed

The tanker, carrying crude oil, veered off the road, leading to its overturning. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The photo of the burned tanker following the incident. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The photo of the burned tanker following the incident. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Oil Tanker Road Accidents Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A tanker overturned in Sheikhan district, prompting an investigation into the incident by the General Directorate of Traffic of Duhok province.

According to Azad Taha, spokesperson of the General Directorate of Traffic in Duhok, the incident occurred on the Roviya-Bardarash road in the afternoon. The driver, identified as Mustafa Tahsin, 19, a resident of Kalakchi district in Sheikhan, was killed as the result of the accident.

Taha confirmed that no other individuals were injured in the incident.

The tanker, carrying crude oil, veered off the road, leading to its overturning. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive