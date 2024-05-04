PM Barzani affirms KRG supports for education sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to bolstering the education sector by providing 600 laptops and 600 Battery Powered Projectors to teacher trainers of the Ministry of Education.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure, was announced with the support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, highlighting the government's dedication to advancing the region's educational landscape.

Each teacher trainer has been equipped with a laptop, with the distribution of Battery Powered Projectors set to take place throughout the week.

The combined value of the laptops and projectors amounts to more than 607 million dinars, as detailed in the KRG statement.

This significant investment aligns with the Ministry of Education's training strategy (2023-2030), signaling a concerted effort to implement comprehensive educational reforms during the current academic year.