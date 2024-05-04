Bayern Munich's search for new coach hits roadblocks as top candidates decline offers

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Bayern Munich finds itself in a precarious position as head coach Thomas Tuchel prepares to step down at the end of the season, with four potential successors having rejected offers from the club.

The Bavarian giants initially eyed Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement, but the coach swiftly dispelled rumors of a departure, leaving Bayern Munich scrambling for alternatives.

Former national team coach Julian Nagelsmann was next in line, yet he too declined the prestigious opportunity.

Undeterred, Bayern turned their attention to Austrian coach Ralf Rangnik, hoping to secure his services, only to face yet another rejection, further complicating their search for the most decorated Bundesliga coach.

In a bid to salvage their coaching dilemma, Bayern Munich has set sights on Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi as a potential successor to Tuchel.

However, despite the club's efforts, De Zerbi has expressed his affection for his current position, indicating his reluctance to abandon his coaching role.

As Bayern Munich grapples with the imminent departure of Tuchel, the club faces mounting challenges in securing a suitable replacement ahead of the upcoming season.