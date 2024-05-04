PM Masrour Barzani meets US Senate delegation to strengthen bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq hosted a delegation from the US Senate on Saturday, May 4th, including Senators Ted Budd and Joni Ernst, alongside US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski and Consul General Mark Stroh.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting, attended by US Ambassador Alina Romanowski and Consul General Mark Stroh, centered on discussions regarding the enhancement of bilateral relations and recent developments within Iraq, with a particular focus on safeguarding the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

The US Senate delegation reiterated its unwavering support for the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, underscoring the enduring partnership between the US and Kurdistan Region.

Expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from the United States, Prime Minister Barzani specifically highlighted the assistance provided to the Peshmerga forces.

Furthermore, he emphasized the imperative of addressing issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in accordance with the constitution and existing agreements, while upholding the principles of federalism and the constitutional framework of the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, discussions encompassed the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, with an emphasis on the necessity of conducting free, transparent, and equitable elections, ensuring the inclusive participation of all parties and the protection of the diverse ethnic and religious community rights.

The meeting signifies a commitment to fostering robust ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, rooted in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests.