Politics

PM Barzani, newly appointed Philippine Ambassador discuss fostering ties

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success. He also reaffirmed the support of the KRG.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Charlie P. Manangan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, May 4, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Charlie P. Manangan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, May 4, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Charlie P Manangan Philippines

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday discussed fostering ties with Charlie P. Manangan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success. He also reaffirmed the support of the KRG.

The Philippine Ambassador expressed gratitude to the KRG for their support and readiness to foster ties.

Kurdistan Region and Philippine relations are long-standing, dating back to the early 1990s. The two sides share a strong bilateral trade relationship, with the Philippines exporting goods such as machinery, vehicles, and electronics. The Philippines has also provided assistance in capacity building and infrastructure development in the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive