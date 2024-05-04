PM Barzani, newly appointed Philippine Ambassador discuss fostering ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday discussed fostering ties with Charlie P. Manangan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Philippines to Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success. He also reaffirmed the support of the KRG.

The Philippine Ambassador expressed gratitude to the KRG for their support and readiness to foster ties.

Kurdistan Region and Philippine relations are long-standing, dating back to the early 1990s. The two sides share a strong bilateral trade relationship, with the Philippines exporting goods such as machinery, vehicles, and electronics. The Philippines has also provided assistance in capacity building and infrastructure development in the Kurdistan Region.