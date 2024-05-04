Nineteen airlines operate 75 flights daily at Erbil International Airport, says director

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, on Saturday announced that 19 airlines operate 75 flights per day.

The director told Kurdistan24 that they are preparing to welcome tourists during the tourist season that begins on May 15.

Hoshyar also revealed that this season, over 105 flights are expected to be operated daily at Erbil International Airport.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that as of now, 75 to 80 percent of the construction of the new cargo has been completed.

As soon as the cargo has been completed, the cargo volume at the international airport will reach 4,000 tons.

Opened on April 29, 2005, the airport was originally constructed as an Iraqi military base in the 1970s by the former Ba’athist regime. In 1991, the United Nations established a no-fly zone over northern Iraq, and the Kurds later took control of the airport following the US invasion of the country in 2003.