Discussion surrounding Neanderthal woman's skull is historical revolution, says Kurdish historian

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Historian and university professor Ako Burhan told Kurdistan24 on Saturday that the discussion surrounding the Neanderthal woman's skull, which has gained a lot of attention recently, can be referred to as a historical revolution.

The historian asserted that the Kurds should be proud of this issue's significant historical aspects, particularly the cave that is thought to be the cradle of humanity and home of the Neanderthals.

He also added that 200 pieces of the woman's skull were taken from the UK in 2018 when a team from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom discovered the skull and worked on it.

The historian noted that although only one-third of Shanidar Cave has been excavated, the work will never be finished.

Moreover, he stressed that the Kurds are the native inhabitants of Kurdistan and have long been artisans and craftspeople; the Assyrians even made use of Kurdish skills for their own ends.