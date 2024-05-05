Education

PM Barzani hosts Jordanian-Kurdish Higher Education summit in Erbil

author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG PM Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Jordanian-Kurdish Higher Education Summit Higher Education Education Sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to convene a landmark meeting on Jordanian-Kurdish higher education in Erbil today.

Under the theme "Depicting the Future through Sustainable Development," the gathering will bring together universities from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kurdistan Region.

The objective is to foster collaboration and advance academic and scientific progress between institutions of higher learning in both nations.

Prime Minister Barzani's participation underscores the KRG's commitment to enhancing educational exchanges and promoting innovation in the higher education sector.

The summit serves as a platform for constructive dialogue and strategic partnerships aimed at shaping the future of education through sustainable development initiatives.

With a shared vision for academic excellence and societal advancement, the Jordanian-Kurdish higher education meeting heralds a new chapter of cooperation and mutual enrichment between the educational communities of Jordan and the Kurdistan Region

