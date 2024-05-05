PM Barzani affirms education commitment at Kurdistan-Jordan Summit

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In a stirring address at the higher education summit between Kurdistan Region and Jordan, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed the region's dedication to advancing its academic institutions despite challenges, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in economic growth and societal development.

Under the theme "Depicting the Future through Sustainable Development," the summit convened a prestigious gathering of delegates from Jordanian and Kurdistan universities, showcasing the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering educational excellence.

Prime Minister Barzani articulated, "The development of our education and academic institutions is one of our priorities. We want our universities and academic centers to be at the level of the rapid development of this era and help the development of our economic infrastructure."

Highlighting the resilience of Kurdistan's educational vision amidst adversity, he emphasized that crises would not deter the region's unwavering focus on nurturing its universities.

"No matter how many problems and crises we have, they will never cool us from paying full attention to the development of our education sector and universities," he asserted.

Emphasizing the multifaceted role of universities, Prime Minister Barzani underscored their significance as catalysts for innovation and enlightenment, calling for them to actively contribute to addressing societal challenges through scientific research and comprehensive reform initiatives.

Expressing a steadfast commitment to regional stability, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region's dedication to fostering peace and cooperation, emphasizing that stability is indispensable for advancing societal development and keeping pace with global advancements.

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to the Jordanian delegation, expressing gratitude for their collaboration and underscoring the enduring friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In closing, Prime Minister Barzani conveyed his best wishes for the success of the summit, expressing optimism that it would yield significant outcomes in furthering higher education excellence in the Kurdistan Region.

The summit serves as a testament to the Kurdistan Region's steadfast commitment to educational advancement and collaboration on the international stage, underscoring its determination to shape a prosperous future through knowledge and innovation.