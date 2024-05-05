KRG President Nechirvan Barzani to hold talks with Iranian officials in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to embark on a diplomatic visit to Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Kurdistan Region Presidency office.

President Barzani's official trip to Tehran, initiated at the invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is slated to commence on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The high-level delegation accompanying President Barzani comprises Vice Presidents, the Minister of Interior, the head of the Presidential Office, and several officials from the Kurdistan Region.

During the visit, President Barzani is slated to engage in discussions with senior Iranian officials, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The agenda also includes deliberations on regional developments of mutual interest and significance.

As preparations unfold, Kurdistan24 correspondent Hoshmand Sadeq reported that President Barzani is expected to arrive at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran later today, where he will be greeted by a distinguished delegation representing the host nation.