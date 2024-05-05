Trade exchange between Kurdistan Region and Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region's Importers and Exporters Union announced on Sunday that trade relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region have a long history, and Iran is the region's second-largest trading partner after Turkey with an annual trade turnover of about $6 billion.

The Kurdistan Region and Iran share three official and international border crossings: Parwez Khan in Garmiyan, Haji Omaran in Erbil, and Bashmakh in Sulaimani. In the meantime, trade exchange continues between the two sides through the semi-official border crossings of Shushme, Sayranban, Kele, and Pishtay Tawela.

Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, announced earlier that in 2023, more than 2,000 business licenses were issued, including more than 1,000 to Iranian entrepreneurs. The Kurdistan Region accounts for 40% to 60% of Iran-Iraq trade, and Iranian businessmen have begun cooperating with Iraqi businesses from the Kurdistan Region.

During a trade exchange conference between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, held in Sulaimani on August 19, 2023, Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman, president of the Kurdistan Region's Importers and Exporters Union, stated that we are working to develop the volume of trade between the two countries further.

Besides importing Iranian goods, several Iranian companies and factories have been licensed to operate in the Kurdistan Region. According to the latest statistics, 360 Iranian companies and 135 factories operate there.