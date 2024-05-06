KRG allocates funds for Halabja road construction project

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regions' Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism has earmarked more than 465 million dinars for the implementation of the Halabja road construction project.

The designated funds, as outlined in the financial guidelines, are planned for the commencement of road construction endeavors in the Farmanbaran neighborhood during the initial phase of the municipality's infrastructure development in Halabja.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's directive on Thursday, March 28, 2024, underscored the government's unwavering commitment to advancing the master plan project of Halabja.

Emphasizing the imperative of expeditious implementation, Prime Minister Barzani urged swift action to realize the transformative potential of the project.

The allocation of substantial financial resources underscores the KRG's prioritization of infrastructure development and urban revitalization efforts, heralding a new era of progress and prosperity for Halabja and its residents.

Additionally, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday, Feb. 22, in a ceremony laid the foundation stone for the Halabja-Tuwaqut-Qalija road and the Tuwaqut bridge.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani delivered remarks, addressing outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister began his speech by expressing his happiness to lay the foundation stone for these projects and called Halabja “the city of martyrs.”

“Halabja, Sharazur and Hawraman regions have an important and special position in Kurdistan because they were a prominent center of intellectuals, scholars, poets, writers, artists, religious, social and patriotic personalities in Kurdistan,” Barzani stressed.