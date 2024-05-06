KRG forecasts rainfall across Kurdistan Region, issues weather advisory

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued a weather advisory warning of impending rainfall in the provinces of Sulaimani, Halabja, Erbil, and Duhok.

According to the latest weather forecast covering the next 48 hours, cloudy skies are expected to prevail across most regions of the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

However, heightened precipitation is anticipated in the mountainous areas, as well as northeastern and eastern Sulaimani provinces and Halabja.

A slight decrease in temperatures, ranging from one to three degrees Celsius compared to previous days, is anticipated across the region.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, May 7, cloudy conditions are forecasted with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the morning, primarily impacting southern Duhok and Erbil provinces.

Subsequently, the weather system is anticipated to extend its influence across all parts of the Kurdistan Region, gradually weakening by the evening hours.

As the Kurdistan Region braces for inclement weather conditions, residents are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly when traveling or engaging in outdoor activities.

The KRG continues to monitor weather patterns closely, ensuring prompt dissemination of updates and advisories to safeguard the well-being of the community.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 24°C (75°F)

- Sulaimani: 22°C (71.6°F)

- Duhok: 22°C (71.6°F)

- Zakho: 23°C (73.4°F)

- Halabja: 23°C (73.4°F)

- Kirkuk: 28°C (82.4°F)

- Soran: 24°C (75°F)

- Haji Omeran: 13°C (55.4°F)

- Garmian: 29°C (84°F)