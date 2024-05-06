PM Barzani hosts Iraqi Parliament Committee of martyrs, victims, political prisoners

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the Committee of Martyrs, Victims, and Political Prisoners of the Iraqi Parliament in a recent meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to better serve families affected by past atrocities.

During the meeting, discussions centered on bolstering collaboration to support the families of martyrs, Anfal victims, and individuals affected by the atrocities of the former Iraqi regime.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the resilience of the Kurdish nation in the face of immense sacrifices, including the brutalities of Anfal, chemical attacks, and genocide.

He called upon the federal government to honor the memory of victims and acknowledge the sacrifices endured by the Kurdish nation and all victims of the former regime.

Committing to unwavering support, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the KRG's dedication to serving the families of martyrs and Anfal victims, vowing not to neglect their needs.

The chairman and members of the Committee of Martyrs, Victims, and Political Prisoners of the Iraqi Parliament provided insights into their objectives and projects, emphasizing their commitment to fostering closer coordination with the KRG's Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Victims to address the needs of victims of the former Iraqi regime.

The meeting underscores the shared commitment of the KRG and the Iraqi Parliament to provide support and justice for victims and their families, reaffirming the importance of ongoing collaboration in serving those affected by past injustices.