Iraqi Ministry denounces false reports, plans complaint against media outlets

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced has announced its intention to file a complaint against certain media outlets following recent reports alleging the forced return of refugees living in camps in the Kurdistan Region to their areas of origin.

Over the past two days, several Iraqi media channels disseminated headlines claiming that refugees in camps across Erbil and Sulaimani provinces were being compelled to return to their homes.

The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced vehemently refutes these assertions, labeling them as false and inflammatory.

Karim al-Nouri, Deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced, rebuffed the media campaign, affirming that it will not influence the ministry's decision to facilitate the closure of camps and repatriate refugees to their respective regions.

Nouri emphasized that the ministry is committed to transparent and voluntary return processes, refuting claims of forced repatriation.

The families in question, comprising approximately 2,500 households displaced in the aftermath of the conflict with ISIS in 2014, hail from Tala'afar in Nineveh province, as well as Ad Dujayl and Yathrib districts in Salahaddin province.

They originally fled due to the presence of armed groups and instability in their areas.

Despite the ministry's efforts to ensure a dignified and voluntary return process, some displaced families express apprehension and opposition to the prospect of returning to their original locales.

The ministry remains committed to addressing concerns and facilitating a comprehensive and sustainable reintegration process for all affected individuals.