KDP President Barzani hosts Jordanian higher education delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - KDP President Barzani recently welcomed a distinguished delegation from Jordanian higher education and universities, underscoring the importance of educational cooperation and cultural exchange between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan.

The delegation, led by Prof. Dr. Mamoun al-Debi'e, Secretary-General of the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry in Jordan, included presidents from nine universities and Fuad Al-Majali, Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Erbil.

During the meeting, the Jordanian delegation commended President Barzani for his significant role in advancing the political process in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

They also lauded his efforts in fostering a culture of coexistence and promoting the development of the Kurdistan Region, expressing mutual aspirations for educational collaboration between the universities of both regions.

President Barzani highlighted the longstanding historical ties between the Kurdish people and the Kingdom of Jordan, extending gratitude to King Abdullah, the government, and the people of Jordan for their unwavering support and solidarity with the Kurdish community during various stages.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and friendship across various domains, President Barzani reiterated the commitment to enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan.

The meeting underscores the shared commitment of both regions to fostering educational partnerships and deepening cultural exchanges, laying the foundation for continued collaboration and mutual prosperity.