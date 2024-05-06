PM Barzani thanks Medical Aid Initiative Norway for its humanitarian assistance

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region and head of Barzani Charity Foundation’s (BCF) Board of Founders, on Monday received Geir Fjeld, Head of International Operations of Medical Aid Initiative Norway, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of coordination and cooperation between them and the humanitarian situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Fjeld assured that they would continue to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the Kurdistan Region and thanked the KRG for providing facilities and accommodations for refugees.

The Prime Minister thanked the organization for its assistance in carrying out joint projects with BCF in the field of humanitarian aid.

Norway-Kurdistan Region relations have been characterized by strong economic cooperation and political support. With Norway's significant investments in the Kurdistan Region's oil and gas sector, both regions have benefited from mutually beneficial trade partnerships.

Furthermore, Norway has been a vocal advocate for the Kurdistan Region's political aspirations, providing diplomatic support and fostering dialogue between the region and the international community.

The Norwegian oil company DNO on Dec. 19, 2023, said it had increased production from its licensed Tawke field in the Kurdistan Region, with its current December average approaching 90,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

