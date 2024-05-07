Sponsored by Kurdistan24, CEMEX Iraq forum kicks off in Baghdad

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Today marks the commencement of the fourth session of the Communications, Electronics, Audio Channels, and Media Forum in Baghdad, known as "CEMEX Iraq."

The forum, launched on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, is scheduled to run until the 9th of this month.

Themed "Iraq’s New Space, an Opportunity for the Future," the forum aims to explore and capitalize on emerging opportunities in Iraq's evolving media landscape.

Major players in telecommunications, electronics, technology, satellite services, local channels, radio stations, media institutions, banks, and electronic payment systems are set to participate.

Organized under the auspices of the Iraqi Government’s Media and Communications Authority and the Ministry of Interior, the CEMEX Iraq Conference serves as a platform for industry leaders to converge and discuss key developments, challenges, and prospects shaping Iraq's media and communications sector.

Spanning from May 7 to May 9, the conference will feature presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, facilitating dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders from diverse sectors.

Ahmed Zawiti, General Director of the Kurdistan 24 Foundation, expressed the network's commitment to showcasing the Kurdistan Region's positive image alongside prominent Iraqi media outlets.

He emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation between Kurdistan institutions and their Iraqi counterparts in media and technology.

Mr. Zawiti highlighted the possibility of forging joint agreements and collaborations with participating institutions during the forum, underscoring the importance of leveraging partnerships to drive innovation and growth in the media and technology sectors.