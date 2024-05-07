KRG President discusses trade with Iraqi Trade Minister in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairi, in Tehran to explore avenues for enhancing trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, during Al-Ghurairi's visit to Tehran, focused on assessing the current state of trade activities between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran.

In discussions characterized by cordiality and mutual interest, KRG President Barzani and Minister Al-Ghurairi exchanged perspectives on the existing trade and economic dynamics between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

They deliberated on strategies to bolster trade collaboration and alleviate barriers hindering its progression.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency highlighted the shared commitment of both sides to expanding trade cooperation and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and revitalization in both countries.

KRG President Barzani's visit to Tehran, upon an official invitation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscores the Kurdistan Region's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Vice-Presidents, the Minister of Interior, and key officials, President Barzani engaged in discussions with senior Iranian officials, exploring avenues for mutual cooperation and addressing regional developments.

The meeting underscores the Kurdistan Region's proactive approach to advancing economic partnerships and fostering regional stability, reflecting KRG President Barzani's commitment to leveraging diplomatic engagements to drive prosperity and cooperation across borders.