KDP President Masoud Barzani receives top KNC delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received the top delegation of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Erbil’s Pirmam, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The main topic of their discussion was recent political developments in Syria and the region, as well as the obstacles and problems facing Kurds and political parties in Syria.

At the meeting, the future of the Kurds in Syria and political and international balances affecting the situation in Syria were also discussed.

The KNC was founded in Erbil on Oct. 26, 2011, with the support of KDP President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdistan Region hosted nearly one million IDPs and refugees, mostly from Syria, following the onset of the 2011 Syrian Civil War.