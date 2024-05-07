Politics

KDP President Masoud Barzani receives top KNC delegation

The main topic of their discussion was recent political developments in Syria and the region, as well as the obstacles and problems facing Kurds and political parties in Syria.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani during his meeting with the top delegation of the Kurdish National Council (KNC), May 7, 2024. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani during his meeting with the top delegation of the Kurdish National Council (KNC), May 7, 2024. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan KDP President Masoud Barzani KNC

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received the top delegation of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Erbil’s Pirmam, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The main topic of their discussion was recent political developments in Syria and the region, as well as the obstacles and problems facing Kurds and political parties in Syria.

At the meeting, the future of the Kurds in Syria and political and international balances affecting the situation in Syria were also discussed.

The KNC was founded in Erbil on Oct. 26, 2011, with the support of KDP President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdistan Region hosted nearly one million IDPs and refugees, mostly from Syria, following the onset of the 2011 Syrian Civil War.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive