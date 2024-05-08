KRG Council of Ministers addresses Kurdistan Region civil servant salaries

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers. Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani was also in attendance.

On behalf of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Barzani expressed concern over the fire that broke out in Qaysari Bazaar on Sunday and offered condolences to the victims. He emphasized the importance of following guidelines and safety measures in the region, particularly in public places, to prevent similar tragic incidents from happening again. Additionally, he mentioned that efforts are underway to restore the bazaar in collaboration with relevant government institutions and UNESCO.

The first item on the meeting agenda was to present the latest updates regarding salaries, finance, and obligations between the KRG and the Iraqi government. Additionally, the results of the previous meeting held by the technical delegation from both sides in Baghdad were also discussed.

The premier emphasized that the KRG has fulfilled all of its duties and obligations, and therefore, the federal government should promptly disburse the salaries and financial entitlements owed to the civil servants of the Kurdistan Region. “Political disputes shouldn't hinder the timely delivery of salaries,” he added.

Regarding the issue of banking salaries in the region, Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, provided details and explanations about the process. He further stated that an agreement has been reached with the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to participate in the banking of salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

The Council of Ministers expressed its support for the TBI's involvement in the banking process of the KRG salaries.

The Prime Minister has instructed the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Finance and Economy to take the necessary measures to provide the required information as part of the joint understanding of the technical team of the KRG, the Iraqi government, and TBI.

The second item on the agenda was to discuss the permanent employment of contracted employees in the Kurdistan Region. Currently, there are 30,672 contracted employees in the Kurdistan Region. This topic was addressed in a joint report prepared by the ministries and other relevant parties.

The Council of Ministers has expressed its support for the demands of contracted employees, who make up a significant portion of the workforce in the institutions of the KRG. The Council also recognizes the importance of their role and responsibilities.

Finally, Begard Talabani, the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in the KRG, presented a brief report to the Council of Ministers on the results of his ministry delegation's recent visit to Baghdad. The visit aimed to address the issue of ensuring that farmers in the region have access to agricultural services on par with those in other parts of Iraq.