Researchers detect atmosphere enveloping super Earth in nearby solar system

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A groundbreaking discovery has been unveiled, shedding light on a distant celestial body twice the size of Earth. Researchers announced Wednesday the detection of a substantial atmosphere surrounding the so-called super Earth, known as 55 Cancri e, situated in a neighboring solar system.

This newfound atmosphere, composed primarily of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, marks a significant breakthrough in the study of exoplanets. While the precise composition remains elusive, the presence of such an atmosphere provides compelling evidence of atmospheric conditions on this distant world.

Ian Crossfield, an astronomer from the University of Kansas specializing in exoplanet research, hailed the discovery as perhaps the most conclusive evidence to date of atmospheric presence on 55 Cancri e.

Published in the prestigious journal Nature, the research illuminates the unique characteristics of super Earths, a class of planets larger than Earth yet smaller than Neptune. With surface temperatures soaring to a scorching 4,200 degrees Fahrenheit (2,300 degrees Celsius), the likelihood of sustaining life on 55 Cancri e is deemed improbable.

However, scientists remain optimistic, viewing this revelation as a harbinger of potentially habitable rocky planets with thick atmospheres elsewhere in the universe.

Located a staggering 41 light years away, 55 Cancri e boasts a mass eight times greater than Earth and orbits its host star, Copernicus, in close proximity, resulting in perpetual day and night sides. The arid landscape is punctuated by vast oceans of molten magma, offering a glimpse into the tumultuous geological activity shaping the planet's surface.

The research methodology employed by scientists involved meticulous analysis of data gathered by the Webb Space Telescope during the planet's transit behind its parent star. By discerning the unique spectral signatures emitted by the planet and its star, researchers inferred vital clues regarding atmospheric composition and temperature dynamics.

Renyu Hu, a planetary scientist affiliated with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a key figure in the research, emphasized the significance of this unprecedented insight into planetary evolution. By delving into the formative stages of super Earths, scientists aim to unravel the mysteries surrounding the evolutionary trajectories of terrestrial planets like Earth and Mars.

In essence, the discovery of a discernible atmosphere enveloping 55 Cancri e serves as a beacon of hope, guiding future endeavors to unlock the enigmatic secrets of distant worlds and further our understanding of the cosmos.