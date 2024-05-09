Iraqi Ministry of Interior addresses family massacre incident

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has issued its first official statement following the tragic massacre of an entire family, followed by the suicide of the family's patriarch, citing financial difficulties as the primary motive.

According to Colonel Muqdad Miri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, a father fatally shot all 11 members of his family using an AK-47 Kalashnikov in a neighborhood of the Shatt al-Arab district on Wednesday. Among the victims were three children.

Preliminary investigations indicate that financial troubles were the root cause of the incident. However, the Basrah police command has initiated an investigation to uncover further details surrounding the tragedy.

Initial findings suggest a multitude of family issues, including drug abuse and substantial debt accumulated by the family's patriarch, who committed the heinous act. Allegedly, the individual engaged in property transactions, buying and selling houses and land, which led to a staggering debt of approximately 1.4 billion Iraqi dinars.

Contrary to early reports circulating on social media platforms claiming an armed assault, Agheel al-Fariji, head of the security committee of Basrah province, refuted these rumors. Instead, al-Farriji explained that the family's head was under significant mental strain due to the overwhelming burden of debt.

The perpetrator was identified as Abbas Maghawal, aged 51, employed in construction and real estate.