Iraqi Parliament initiates inquiry into Qaysari Bazaar fire

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi parliament has taken swift action in response to the devastating fire at the Qaysari bazaar in Erbil, forming a committee to investigate the incident.

Acting Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi Orders Inquiry Committee Formation

Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, has directed the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the fire at the Qaysari bazaar in Erbil. The announcement came through a statement from the parliamentary press office on Thursday.

Cause of Fire Remains Uncertain

The fire, which erupted at approximately 09:30 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, engulfed 228 shops and seven warehouses in the historic bazaar. Despite ongoing efforts to determine the cause, it remains elusive. Clean-up operations have commenced and are expected to persist for a week.

Prime Minister Barzani Assures Support for Traders

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally visited the site of the incident, offering reassurance to affected traders. He pledged unwavering support, stating, "We will not hesitate to repair and assist the victims of the market."

Rise in Incidents Prompts Concern

The fire at the Qaysari bazaar adds to a series of recent incidents in Erbil. According to data from the Erbil Civil Defense Directorate, nine fires have occurred in the city center in 2024 alone, highlighting growing concerns about fire safety and prevention measures.

The formation of the inquiry committee underscores the government's commitment to addressing the root causes of such incidents and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens and businesses in Erbil.