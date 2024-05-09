Erbil officials convene to address market fire incidents, stress adherence to safety protocols

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In response to recent fire outbreaks plaguing several markets in Erbil, a high-level meeting convened at the Erbil Governor's Office, underscoring the imperative of adhering to safety guidelines and measures in public spaces and markets.

Interior Minister Rebar Ahmad, Municipalities Minister Sasan Awni, and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw convened today (May 9, 2024) to deliberate on the escalating fire incidents within various marketplaces under the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil.

Notable representatives from the Erbil administration were also present, collectively addressing the pressing concerns stemming from these incidents.

Expressing profound concern over the recent conflagration engulfing the historic Qaysari bazaar in Erbil, attendees conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the affected shopkeepers and traders.

The commendable efforts of civil defense teams, health personnel, security forces, and the Ministry of Interior were duly acknowledged for their swift response and effective mitigation measures.

Building upon previous deliberations, the meeting underscored the critical importance of implementing previously formulated decisions and recommendations.

Emphasis was placed on the unequivocal accountability of all relevant stakeholders in ensuring the meticulous execution of prescribed measures, with strict repercussions for any lapses or oversights.

In a concerted effort to fortify public safety and prevent the recurrence of such calamitous incidents, stringent adherence to safety protocols and guidelines in public spaces and markets emerged as a paramount directive.

The eradication of infringements, hazards, and perilous practices, notably the removal of hazardous hanging curtains in shops, emerged as a focal point in mitigating fire risks and curtailing their propagation.

Addressing concerns regarding the efficacy of fixed firefighting systems in marketplaces, the Civil Defense, the central governor's office, and municipal authorities were tasked with conducting comprehensive reviews of existing systems.

Prompt rectification of any identified technical deficiencies was mandated, underscoring the collective commitment to bolstering fire preparedness and safeguarding public welfare.

The outcome of the meeting epitomizes a resolute commitment to proactive governance, prioritizing public safety and resilience in the face of emergent challenges.

As Erbil endeavors to fortify its urban infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, collaborative efforts among key stakeholders remain instrumental in fostering a secure and vibrant community environment.