KRG Initiates land allocation process for governmental employees

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a proactive measure aimed at addressing the housing needs of governmental employees, the Kurdistan Region's (KRG) Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, in response to the directive issued by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, has issued a directive mandating all municipalities to furnish comprehensive reports within a week, delineating the allocation of land and the workforce distribution across the region.

Chairing the second meeting of the municipal council on Thursday (May 9, 2024), Sasan Awni, KRG's Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, spearheaded discussions to kickstart the implementation of measures aimed at facilitating the equitable distribution of land to municipal employees.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Municipalities, Directors General of Municipalities, Mayors, and Planning Directors representing various provinces and autonomous administrations.

Underlining the paramount importance of expediting the land allocation process, Minister Sasan Awni underscored the need for meticulous planning and expeditious action.

Echoing the urgency of the matter, he reiterated the imperative for all municipalities to furnish comprehensive reports within the stipulated timeframe, detailing the workforce composition and demarcating the allocated land on maps.

Moreover, Minister Awni underscored the imperative of addressing any technical or legal impediments hindering the smooth implementation of the land allocation initiative.

In instances where land availability within existing municipal master plans proves insufficient to accommodate all eligible employees, he advocated for the expansion of municipal master plans to ensure maximal inclusivity.

The proactive measures spearheaded by the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism signify a concerted effort to alleviate housing shortages among municipal employees while fostering equitable urban development across the Kurdistan Region.

As municipalities embark on the task of compiling detailed reports and navigating potential challenges, the commitment to realizing inclusive and sustainable urban landscapes remains unwavering.