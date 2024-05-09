KRG Minister affirms resilience amid challenges, stresses bright future

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Pshtiwan Sadiq, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), delivered a resolute message during the cultural week of Erbil Polytechnic University, underscoring the unwavering determination and resilience of the Kurdistan Region in the face of adversities.

In his address, Minister Sadiq, also a prominent member of the politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reaffirmed the enduring strength and stability of the Kurdistan Region, asserting, "The future of Kurdistan is clear, and no force in the world can dismantle it."

Highlighting the international recognition accorded to the Kurdistan Region, Minister Sadiq emphasized the warm reception extended to regional authorities during diplomatic engagements, underscoring the region's pivotal role in global affairs.

He underscored the Kurdistan Region's status as a distinct political and legal entity, impervious to external threats.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Minister Sadiq expressed confidence in the ultimate triumph of Kurdistan, asserting, "While obstacles may arise, we are resolute in our determination to prevail."

Commenting on the political landscape within Iraq, Minister Sadiq lamented the failure of certain political factions to uphold constitutional principles, urging for a departure from past grievances towards a shared vision for the nation's future.

Addressing the longstanding discord between Erbil and Baghdad, Minister Sadiq reiterated the KRG's commitment to constructive dialogue, advocating for the amicable resolution of disputes to foster enduring stability and cooperation.

Turning his attention to internal affairs, Minister Sadiq echoed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's call for fostering youth empowerment through the creation of ample job opportunities, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in driving socio-economic progress.

Amid the prevailing challenges and uncertainties, Minister Sadiq's remarks underscored the unwavering resolve of the Kurdistan Region to navigate tumultuous waters and chart a course towards a brighter, more prosperous future.