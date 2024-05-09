Renewable energy surpasses 30 percent of global electricity generation in milestone year

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The ascendance of renewable energy in global electricity generation marked a historic milestone in 2023, with renewable sources surpassing 30% of total generation for the first time, fueled by remarkable growth in solar and wind energy.

Statistics reveal that renewable sources accounted for 30.3% of global electricity generation in 2023, a notable increase from 29.4% in the preceding year.

Projections indicate a continued upward trajectory in the contribution of renewable energy, poised to diminish fossil fuels' dominance in the sector, which stood at 61% in 2023.

Of particular significance is the exponential growth of solar and wind energy, which collectively contributed 13.4% to electricity generation in 2023, compared to 12% in 2022.

According to insights from the Clean Energy Research Center, wind energy accounted for 7.8%, while solar energy constituted 5.5%, with bioenergy contributing an additional 2.4%.

Despite these advancements, hydropower remains a cornerstone of the renewable energy landscape, constituting 14.3% of global electricity production in 2023.

However, this represents a slight decline from its 2022 figures, highlighting the sector's vulnerability to external factors such as drought conditions.

Concurrently, nuclear energy witnessed a marginal decrease, comprising 9.1% of the global energy mix in 2023.

Nonetheless, fossil fuels, spearheaded by coal, continue to dominate electricity generation, commanding a 61% share in 2023.

Coal, in particular, emerged as the primary source of electricity supply, contributing 35% of the world's electricity production in 2023.

Natural gas followed closely behind with a 23% share, while other fossil sources collectively accounted for 2.7%.

Despite the promising strides in renewable energy, carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity sector surged to a record high of 14.15 billion tons in 2023.

This 1% increase from 2022 underscores the pressing need for concerted efforts to mitigate emissions and accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy sources.

While challenges persist, 2023 represents a watershed moment in the global energy landscape, signaling a decisive shift towards renewable energy adoption and laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient future.