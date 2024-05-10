Record-breaking Leverkusen reach Europa League final

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a thrilling display of determination, Bayer Leverkusen secured their spot in the Europa League final with a jaw-dropping late comeback against AS Roma.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, propelling Leverkusen to a 4-2 victory on aggregate and marking their entry into the record books with the longest unbeaten run in all competitions, including European matches.

The Bundesliga champions, who are also eyeing the German Cup final later this month, showcased their resilience as they played their 49th match without defeat, surpassing Benfica's record set from 1963-1965.

With 40 wins in their unbeaten streak, Xabi Alonso's side is set to face Italian giants Atalanta in the final showdown slated for May 22 in Dublin.

Granit Xhaka, the captain of Leverkusen, expressed his elation at the team's performance, highlighting their unwavering mentality and desire to continue their unbeaten run.

"We wanted to score the next goal to keep going unbeaten, 49 times now. We are proud of it," Xhaka stated.

Despite a mountain to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 at home, Roma remained composed throughout the match.

However, Leverkusen gradually seized control, with a late corner confusing the visiting defense and leading to an own goal by Gianluca Mancini, followed by a dramatic equalizer by Joseph Stanisic deep into stoppage time.

Roma's manager, Daniele De Rossi, commended Leverkusen's performance, acknowledging his team's efforts but lamenting their inability to convert opportunities into goals.

The late goal by Leverkusen marked their eighth game-tying strike in the final five minutes this season, solidifying their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in European football.

Leverkusen's journey to the Europa League final is a testament to their resilience and unwavering spirit, setting the stage for an epic showdown against Atalanta as they vie for continental glory.