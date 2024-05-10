Environment

Viral disease caused significant number of seagulls to die in Raparin Independent Administration

According to the statement, it was decided to isolate the sick birds and continue to monitor and treat them after examining them.
A diseased seagull and its nest, May 10, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As a result of climate change, a group of seagulls in the Little Zab River within Sulaimani's Raparin Independent Administration has been affected by a distinctive disease.

The Environment and Forest Police Directorate of Raparin announced in a statement on Friday that, in coordination with the Veterinary Directorate of Raparin, they have investigated the disease affecting seagulls on the Little Zab River and discovered a potential cure.

"The test results indicated that the disease was caused by a virus," the statement added.

Seagulls in the Kurdistan Region are attracted to the region due to its proximity to bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. These water sources provide an ample food supply for seagulls, including fish and other aquatic organisms. Additionally, the climate and geography of the Kurdistan Region create suitable nesting and breeding grounds for seagulls, further contributing to their presence in the area.

