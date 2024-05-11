Cloudy skies with potential rain in mountainous regions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Region's Meteorological and Seismological Directorate has unveiled the weather outlook for the coming 48 hours, offering insights into anticipated conditions across the Kurdistan Region.

According to the forecast, cloudy skies are expected, with some areas experiencing partial cloud cover. Additionally, there is a likelihood of rainfall in the mountainous regions of Duhok and Erbil.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, May 12, 2024, the forecast indicates a continuation of cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, with an eventual transition to overcast skies by nightfall.

Furthermore, a slight drop in temperature, approximately two degrees, is anticipated.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Sulaimani: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Duhok: 28°C (82.4°F)

- Zakho: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Halabja: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Kirkuk: 34°C (93.2°F)

- Soran: 27°C (80.6°F)

- Haji Omeran: 20°C (68°F)

- Garmian: 36°C (96.8°F)