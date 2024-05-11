Environment

Cloudy skies with potential rain in mountainous regions

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, May 12, 2024, the forecast indicates a continuation of cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, with an eventual transition to overcast skies by nightfall.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Weather Forecast in Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Weather Forecast in Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Weather forecast Weather conditions Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Region's Meteorological and Seismological Directorate has unveiled the weather outlook for the coming 48 hours, offering insights into anticipated conditions across the Kurdistan Region.

According to the forecast, cloudy skies are expected, with some areas experiencing partial cloud cover. Additionally, there is a likelihood of rainfall in the mountainous regions of Duhok and Erbil.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, May 12, 2024, the forecast indicates a continuation of cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, with an eventual transition to overcast skies by nightfall.

Furthermore, a slight drop in temperature, approximately two degrees, is anticipated.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Sulaimani: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Duhok: 28°C (82.4°F)

- Zakho: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Halabja: 29°C (84.2°F)

- Kirkuk: 34°C (93.2°F)

- Soran: 27°C (80.6°F)

- Haji Omeran: 20°C (68°F)

- Garmian: 36°C (96.8°F)

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive