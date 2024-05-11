Three arrested in Duhok on charges of drug-trafficking

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Directorate of Asayish in Duhok governorate announced the apprehension of three individuals on Saturday.

The arrests, made under the stern provisions of Article 26 of the Narcotics Law, underscore the Kurdistan Regional Government's unwavering commitment to combatting the scourge of drug distribution within its borders.

The suspects, apprehended with intentions to distribute drugs within the Kurdistan Region, now face severe legal consequences.

As per Article 26, those found guilty of drug trafficking can expect life imprisonment along with fines ranging from 15 to 90 million Iraqi dinars.

Statistics reveal a concerning trend, with 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region falling between the ages of 18 and 35.

Furthermore, 10% of users are women, and alarmingly, 4% are minors under the age of 18. These figures highlight the urgent need for robust measures to curb drug trafficking and consumption.

While investigations into the recent arrests continue, the KRG's proactive stance sends a clear message: drug trafficking will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face the full force of the law.