Lalish Center beacon of cultural enrichment, communal unity: KRG Prime Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has conveyed warm wishes to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Lalish Cultural and Social Center, underscoring the center's pivotal role in fostering cultural preservation and communal harmony.

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations to the President, members of the High Committee, and all Yazidi brothers and sisters associated with the Lalish Cultural and Social Center, expressing his hopes for continued success.

"May this occasion be a moment of celebration and reflection, as we acknowledge the significant contributions of the Lalish Cultural and Social Center to our cultural heritage," remarked Prime Minister Barzani in his message.

Highlighting the center's commitment to upholding the original Kurdish culture and promoting the customs and traditions of the Yazidi community, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of nurturing a spirit of brotherhood and coexistence among all communities in Kurdistan.

"As we mark this milestone, let us reaffirm our unwavering support for the Lalish center and the rights of our Yazidi brothers and sisters," concluded Prime Minister Barzani, signaling the Kurdistan Regional Government's steadfast commitment to fostering inclusivity and preserving cultural diversity.

The Lalish Cultural and Social Center stands as a beacon of cultural enrichment and communal unity, embodying the values of tolerance and solidarity that are integral to the fabric of Kurdistan.